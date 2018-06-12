Laibach celebrate historic Kim/Trump summit with cover of Korean classic

Laibach have marked the historic summit in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by launching a cover version of Arirang, the Korean folk song often considered the unofficial anthem of both South Korea and the DPRK.

Arirang became popular in Korea as a song of resistance during the period of Imperial Japanese rule before World War II. In Laibach's recording, Arirang is combined We Will Go To Mount Paektu, another Korean folk song.

Mount Paektu is the alleged birthplace of Kim Jong-il, father of Kim Jong-un, a site of pilgrimage for North Koreans, and is often visited by the country's leaders in the run-up to major political decisions.

Kim Jong-un visited the mountain in 2013, a month before executing his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, and again in 2015, just prior to the execution of former defence chief Hyon Yong-chol.

Laibach visited the DPRK in 2015, a trip documented in their Liberation Day film.