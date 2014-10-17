Lacuna Coil strike a perfect balance

Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia says Broken Crown Halo combines the best elements of their most memorable work.

They released their seventh album earlier this year and she reveals the band wanted to write an honest album and one which would make them happy.

She tells Scuzz TV: “Old-school fans and fans of the new era are very happy with it because it’s a heavy album but also melodic. It’s modern but it keeps a lot of the old roots of Lacuna Coil.

“There are a lot of reminiscences from the very first records and it seems they like it. So we’re happy about that, because we don’t write specifically for fans or the press. We don’t really think about how the reaction will be, because there is no recipe for success. We just want to make ourselves happy and to show we are honest with our music.”

Broken Crown Halo is the follow-up to 2012’s Dark Adrenaline and Scabbia’s bandmate Andrew Ferro says while they wanted to stick to their core sound, they weren’t afraid to try new things on the record.

He says: “There are certain elements we can’t really change, because it’s our formula. But we like to try to explore as much as we can within the boundaries of our genre and keep it fresh.”

The band have lined up a five-date UK tour. They’ll be supported by Motionless In White.

Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 01: London The Forum

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Manchester The Ritz

Nov 05: Birmingham The Institute