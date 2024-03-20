"I wouldn’t be the singer, the artist, anything without it." New Years Day's Ash Costello on the Millennial goth post-hardcore masterpiece that changed her life

New Years Day singer Ash Costello has opened up on the album that most helped shape her as an artist in a new interview with Metal Hammer. Discussing the songs that mean the most to her, Costello points to classic AFI track Girl's Not Grey and its parent album, 2003's legendary Sing The Sorrow, as crucial in her development both as a music fan and as a musician.

"I don’t even know where to begin with Girl’s Not Grey by AFI," says the singer. "Sing The Sorrow is probably the most important album in my life. I wouldn’t be the singer, the artist, anything without that album. I always try to remember that when we’re writing new music – to take risks and do something out of the box and surprise people. That’s what AFI taught me. My first time watching Davey Havok perform I wanted to be him so bad, more than I’ve ever wanted to be any other frontperson. He was flawless. Ever since that moment and to this day before I go onstage, I think, ‘Just be Davey Havok.'"

Elsewhere, Costello pays tribute to fellow modern metal heroine Maria Brink of In This Moment, explaining that the two bands were at one time "signed to the same label" (Century Media): "I was at the office one day, and they played me the video for Blood [In This Moment's 2012 single from the album of the same name]. I was an instant fan. I thought the song was so iconic and Maria Brink looked iconic. I thought she was so bold and so brave. I wanted to embody that in myself "

New Years Day released new album Half Black Heart earlier this year. In a 6/10 review for Metal Hammer, Emily Swingle wrote of the record: "Half Black Heart is halfway there. It showcases a formidable hard rock confidence, yet would greatly benefit from that fearless unpredictability of their youth." You can read more from Ash Costello in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, out now.