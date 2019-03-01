L7 all set to release their first album in 20 years

L7 have announced that their first studio album since 1999’s Slap-Happy will be released later this year.

Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, Jennifer Finch and Demetra Plakas got back together in 2014 for a run of live shows, and subsequently recorded the singles Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago and I Came Back To Bitch.

Then, last year, they revealed that work had begun on an album and they have now revealed it’s titled Scatter The Rats and it’ll launch on May 3 via Joan Jett’s Blackhearts Records.

Sparks says (via Rolling Stone): “When we decided to make a new record, Joan was there for us as the good friend she has always been. So great to stomp into Blackheart Records with her at the helm.

“We’re very excited to work with Joan and the entire Blackheart family. Just imagine the family dinners!”

As for the album title, Sparks adds: “There were a couple of rats in the basement of the studio where all the amplifiers were, and at one point co-producer Norm Block said to us, ‘Let’s get rockin’, we can scatter the rats.’

To mark the announcement, L7 have released a Courtney and Hillary Andujar-directed video for their new track Burn Baby which can be watched below.

L7 will head out on the road this summer.

L7: Scatter The Rats

1. Burn Baby

2. Fighting The Crave

3. Proto Prototype

4. Stadium West

5. Murky Water Cafe

6. Ouija Board Lies

7. Garbage Truck

8. Holding Pattern

9. Uppin’ the Ice

10. Cool About Easy

11. Scatter the Rats