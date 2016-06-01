Kyla Brox: Everything I sing, I believe

British blues star Kyla Brox has spoken of the importance of authenticity in her music.

Brox has just released her sixth solo album Throw Away Your Blues and says the one constant throughout her career has been emotion.

She tells The Blues magazine: “Blues is about emotion. You can’t spark emotion in someone else unless you’re being authentic. Everything I sing, I believe.

“Whether I’ve written it myself or I’m singing someone else’s song, it’s got to have a connection.”

Having just returned from a prolonged break, Brox says her latest album includes a song about her children.

Of the new songs, she adds: “My favourite is I Will Love You More. I wrote that about my children, Sadie and Sonny.

“It’s about being so wildly in love that it will carry on forever. A love that carries on beyond the grave.”

Read the full interview in the current issue of The Blues magazine, available now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Brox has a number of tour dates lined up over the summer.

Jun 02: Luxembourg Brasserie le Neumunster, Luxembourg

Jun 03: Vichy Chateau De Maulmont, France

Jun 04: Blues Party a Lisle Dabeau, France

Jun 11: Charloroi Nuit De Blues Festival, Belgium

Jun 24: Hemel Hempsted Old Town Hall, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Matt & Freds, UK

Jun 29: Manchester Matt & Freds, UK

Jul 02: Liverpool Ma Boyles, UK

Jul 03: Weert Bosuil, Netherlands

Jul 09: Sisters Of Blues And Soul Festival, UK

Jul 23: Manchester Band On The Wall Blues Weekend, UK

Jul 26: London 100 Club, UK

Jul 29: Leeds New Headingly Club, UK

Jul 30: Harpenden Rhythm And Rock Festival, UK

Aug 05: Nargis The Martin Pecheur, France

Aug 06: Bagnois Blues Festival, France

Aug 18: La Charite sur Loire, France

Aug 25-28: Blues To Bop Festival, Switzerland

Aug 31: Manchester Matt & Freds, UK

Sep 29-30: Mon Dore Festival, France

Oct 01: Beaumont en Veron Festival, France

Oct 02: Whitby Blues Festival, UK

Nov 04: Blues Revue Minicruise, Amsterdam

Nov 26: Reims Blues Festival, France

Dec 10: Daventer GitGo Blues Festival, Netherlands