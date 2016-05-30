Walter Trout streams 3 tracks from Alive In Amsterdam

Walter Trout is streaming three tracks from his upcoming live album exclusively with TeamRock.

Alive In Amsterdam is issued by Mascot/Provogue on June 17 and was recorded at Amsterdam’s Royal Theatre Carre on November 28 last year.

The show took place as Trout continued his recovery from a liver transplant and toured in support of his 2015 album Battle Scars.

Say Goodbye To The Blues, I’m Back and Rock Me Baby can be heard below.

On his energetic live performances, Trout says: “I get into the energy and the moment and the excitement of it all – I think I’m a very different guitarist live.”

Walter Trout has a number of tour dates remaining in 2016.

Walter Trout Alive In Amsterdam tracklist

Marie’s Introduction Play The Guitar Help Me I’m Back Say Goodbye To The Blues Almost Gone Omaha Tomorrow Seems So Far Away Playin’ Hideaway Haunted By The Night Fly Away Please Take Me Home Rock Me Baby Marie’s Mood Serve Me Right To Suffer The Love That We Once Knew

Jun 04: Holland International Blues Festival, Netherlands

Jun 16: Nashville Grand Ole Opry, Lead Belly Fest, TN

Jun 30: Skaanevik Blues Festival, Norway

Jul 02: Gastro Blues Festival, Hungary

Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands

Jul 12: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Jul 13: Bensheim Musiktheater Rex, Germany

Jul 15: Olomouc Clarion Congress Hotel, Czech Republic

Jul 16: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Jul 17: Peer Blues Peer, Belgium

Jul 19: St Albans Arena, UK

Jul 20: Wolverhampton Robin, UK

Jul 22: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Jul 23: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK

Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 27: Bignasco Vallemaggia Magic Blues, Switzerland

Jul 29: Breitenbach Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Torgau Bastion Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Skanderborg Danmarks Smukkeste Festival, Denmark

Aug 05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 14: Cincinnati Cincy Blues Fest, OH

Aug 16: New York City Winery, NY

Aug 18: Barrie Violet’s, ON

Aug 20: Niagara Falls Seneca Casino, NY

Aug 21: Syracuse Funk ‘n Waffles, NY

Aug 24: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

Aug 25: Davenport Redstone Room, IA

Aug 26: Paola Roots Festival, KS

Aug 27: Omaha Playing With Fire Concert Series, NE

Aug 28: Des Moines Lefty’s Live Music, IA

Aug 30: Denver Oriental Theatre, CO

Oct 14: Aalborg Musikkens Hus, Denmark

Oct 15: Soenderborg Alsion, Denmark

Oct 17: Nottingham Rocky City, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 19: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Oct 21: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK

Oct 22: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall, UK

Oct 23: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK

Oct 25: Southampton The Brook, UK

Oct 26: Exeter Phoenix, UK

Oct 27: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Oct 28: International Kammgarn Bluesfestival, Germany

Oct 31: Bruges Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 02: Groningen De Oosterport, Netherlands

Nov 03: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Nov 05: Leverkusen Jazztage, Germany

Nov 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 09: Seewen Gaswerk Eventbar, Switzerland

Nov 10: Rubigen Muhle Hunziken, Switzerland

Nov 12: Neuruppin Kulturhaus, Germany