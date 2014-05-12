Jonathan Davis misses nu-metal "brotherhood"

Jonathan Davis says the metal scene in the 1990s was a much more brotherly place than it is now.

The Korn frontman says he is put off by the snobbery in today’s scene and that he misses the days when his band, Limp Bizkit and other nu-metal pioneers would help each other out.

He tells Metal Trails: “Back in the 90s, the band camaraderie was all different. We were all brothers, pushing each other on. Stuff we did with Bizkit or Staind, those bands, it was a brotherhood and we helped these bands along. It seems like it’s kind of got lost these days.”

Davis adds that the so-called ‘true metal’ movement is the result of youngsters trying to out-do each other. He says: “You’re dealing with kids. Kids are kids and there’s always gonna be that friction. I just love all music and I’m not gonna hate on it. I don’t care who came first or what kind of metal is better than what kind of metal. We just get on with all the bands.”

Davis is also asked to respond to comments from Status Quo’s Francis Rossi, who is reported to have been disparaging about electronic music. He says: “I’m not trying to talk down about the guy but I think he should pick up a laptop and try to write an electronic song. It takes so much talent and so much time to really do that stuff right. I’m glad electronic music came into the metal scene. It needed to be updated and I’m all for it.”

In the rest of the video interview, Davis discusses his love for European fans and his work on the Queen Of The Damned soundtrack.

Davis on nu-metal brotherhood and Status Quo