Kristen Stewart makes cast call out for her new "super gay" queer ghost hunting show

Prepare yourself for the coming of "the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever"

Kristen Stewart is currently casting for her new queer ghost hunting show, which she promises will be the "most gayest" and "most fun-est" paranormal investigation programme of them all.

According to Vanity Fair, The Hollywood star actually has a talent for tuning into the energies of the departed, and even chats with them, which, we imagine, will probably come in handy for her new project.

“I talk to them. If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me'" she explained. "Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

Although few details about the new series have been shared, what we do know is that'll be made in partnership with Romero and Scout Productions, the company behind Queer EyeLegendary, and The Hype.

In a video posted to celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero’s Instagram account, the actress, who will executive produce the show, says that it'll be “the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever.

“We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure.”

The caption for the post reads: "WE ARE CASTING!!!! Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what….NOW WE GET TO CAST THIS THING🤯 Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert…and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?? Well if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today!!!! Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!"

You can even apply to be part of the show yourself via this casting form.

