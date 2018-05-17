Korn’s Jonathan Davis wants to write a “dark, metal” musical

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth 1. Underneath My Skin

2. Final Days

3. Everyone

4. Happiness

5. Your God

6. Walk On By

7. The Secret

8. Basic Needs

9. Medicate

10. Please Tell Me

11. What You Believe

12. Gender

13. What It Is

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has revealed that he’s keen to write a musical at some point in the future.

The vocalist is gearing up to launch his debut solo album Black Labyrinth – and in a new interview with Kerrang, he says that the record isn’t the only thing he’d like to do outwith the confines of Korn.

He says: “I would love to write a musical! A long time ago, I was talking to Clive Barker about doing a dark, fucked-up musical, but people get busy and it didn’t happen.

“It’s definitely on my bucket list to do a really dark, metal musical – not some stupid-ass one.”

Black Labyrinth will arrive on May 25 via Sumerian Records, with Davis previously revealing the tracks Everyone and Basic Needs from the record.

He's currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe in the coming weeks for a run of shows, which includes a set at the UK’s Download festival.

Earlier this week, Korn revealed they would play three shows in September to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Follow The Leader.

Jonathan Davis 2018 solo tour dates

May 17: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

May 18: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jun 07: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Jun 08: Download UK, UK

Jun 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 11: Pratten Z7, Switzerland

Jun 13: Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France