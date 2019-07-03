Korn’s Jonathan Davis reveals secrets behind new album title The Nothing

Jonathan Davis has revealed that the title of Korn’s new album The Nothing, was inspired by the darkness that surrounded him following the death of his estranged wife, Deven.

"I was struggling with the thing that's chasing me – that's always fucking with me," he told Kerrang!. “I tried to give it a name and it just fit. I know it's from [80s fantasy movie] The NeverEnding Story – The Nothing was coming to destroy the fairytale land with Atreyu. I love that movie, but it was somewhere in between.

He went on to say that the Nothing existed somewhere between good and evil, referring to the mix of crucifixes and statues of demons his has in his own house.

“I always thought there are two things I know for sure in the universe – there's a positive and a negative,” he continued. “I tend to be intrigued more by the dark side – I've collected a lot of dark things, seen some crazy shit – but when all that shit went down with Deven and my son, it seemed like the powers that be were keeping me from making the record.

"I sound crazy when I talk about it, but one thing after another would happen — my mics would break, stuff at the studio would break, things would happen at home… Whatever it was, it was keeping me from doing what I was doing."

Davis recently revealed that making The Nothing helped with “reflecting and healing” following the death of his estranged wife, Deven, from an accidental drug overdose in August 2018.

“It’s basically me dealing with all the stuff that happened to me last year. Very emotional for me, but it is what it is.”

The Nothing is released on September 13 via Roadrunner/Elektra.