Korn's Head issues Lo Lamento from Love And Death project

Brian ‘Head’ Welch’s band Love And Death have released a stream of their song Lo Lamento.

The Korn guitarist and Love And Death vocalist also announced that the track will be available as a free download for everyone who pre-orders his book, With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles And Mistakes On My Way Back To Korn, via his official webstore. It’s due out on May 17.

He tells Loudwire: “Lo Lamento is a song that came from an idea producer Jasen Rauch and writer Mark Holeman had on our last album, Between Here And Lost. It was actually the original chorus for our song I W8 4 U, but it sounded way too melodic for that crushing song, as you can imagine.

“To me, Lo Lamento paints a picture lyrically about infidelity and a once picture perfect relationship left in ruins.”

Meanwhile, Korn aim to release the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift later this year. They have several live dates scheduled over the coming months, including an appearance at Download.

Apr 21: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico

Apr 26: Mexico City WTC Pepsi Center, Mexico

May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI

May 27: Lisbon Rock In Rio, Portugal

May 31: Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download 2016, UK

Jun 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 15: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 16: Pratteln Z7 Kontzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 16: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Boise Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay, NV

Aug 02: Texas Austin360 Amphitheater, TX

Aug 03: Cynthia Woodlands Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 07: Cincinatti Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center, KS