Korn’s Davis teases studio clip

Korn mainman Jonathan Davis has released a studio clip of him recording the track Can You Hear Me.

The video was produced by Steve Oropeza and shows Davis recording on Antelope Audio’s portable Zen Studio platform.

In March, the band’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch reported they would take a few months off and spend the rest of the year recording their 12th album – the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift.

Korn toured the UK with Slipknot earlier this year and return for dates at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on July 15 and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 16. They’re expected to play their 1994 self-titled debut in its entirety.