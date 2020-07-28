Korn release cover of The Devil Went Down To Georgia featuring rapper Yelawolf

Korn have released a cover version of Charlie Daniels' hit song The Devil Went Down To Georgia.

Recorded as part of their sessions for their 2019 album The Nothing, the band have released the single as a tribute to Daniels following his death earlier this month. Recorded with Alabama rapper Yelawolf and released via Bandcamp, proceeds from the single will be donated to Awakening Youth – a charity set up to help young people dealing with the loss of a parent.

"I’ve always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever," said Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis in a statement. “Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive.

"The Devil Went Down To Georgia is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need."

We reported over the weekend that Korn appeared to be teasing their much anticipated covers album. The release of this single could be an indication that the band are about to announce the project.

Bassist Fieldy spoke about the idea last year, saying it would be called Korn Kovers. Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch recently told Metal Hammer they were thinking of revisiting the project.

The guitarist said: “We have five or six done, and Jonathan Davis was really hyped on the idea of doing unique covers – just something fun..

“So we need to get back into that frame of mind. With this time off, that maybe could be a good idea – something to do while we’re at home.”

Check out Korn's version of The Devil Went Down To Georgia below.