Korn launch new online documentary series

Korn have released the first episode of their new online documentary series.

The clip clocks in at just over six minutes, with the project set up to examine the band’s work on and around latest album The Nothing, which launched in September through Roadrunner Records.

The first video concentrates on Korn’s live shows this year and features interviews with the band, who talk about the intricacies of their lavish stage production and how encouraging it’s been for them to see so many fans join them on the road.

Frontman Jonathan Davis says: “There’s four pods over the top of us with video screens and all kinds of lights and big cubes behind us that move in and out. Everything’s moving and morphing at the same time so it gives you this really cool effect.”

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer says of the fans: “Every night, the crowds are wild. I know that they feel the heartbeat of Korn. They feel it from us, we feel it from them.”

Watch the episode below.

Korn will kick off their 2020 tour with Breaking Benjamin at Allentown’s PPL Center on January 23 and wrap up at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on March 1. They’ll then join Slipknot’s Knotfest Japan in March before a run of European dates.