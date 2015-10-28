Korn's Davis itching to work with Manson

Jonathan Davis’ collaboration with Marilyn Manson will get started once Korn’s current tour comes to an end.

Korn are on the road as part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. They wrap up with gigs in Asia next month, after which Davis hopes to get to work on new music with the self-styled God Of Fuck.

Manson first hinted at the collaboration in issue 271 of Metal Hammer magazine, and Davis later confirmed it was on the cards.

Davis tells Westword: “We’re going to get together and write some music and see what happens. I’m going to get back and start working with him on ideas and shit.

“We hadn’t talked for a long time and we recently hooked up again. He was one of my best friends back in the day. We just rekindled our friendship and started talking a lot about doing something together. I love the dude to death. He’s a great guy. So I’m down to do something cool.”

Davis will also work with country stars Big Kenny and John Rich, aka Big & Rich. He reports: It’s a record to commemorate the Bakersfield sound. I’m not going country or touring as a country artist. But it’s a compilation of a whole lot of Bakersfield sound songs that I’m covering with country artists.”

Korn’s most recent album was 2013’s The Paradigm Shift, and they are at work on the follow-up.