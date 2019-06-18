Korn invite fans to “Watch It All Fall Down” in cryptic teaser

Korn have posted a cryptic message on their Instagram account suggesting some sort of announcement is imminent.

The post shows a black and white image of what appears to be a tangle of cables, with fans asked to visit the band’s website. The site carries the simple message: “Watch It All Fall Down…” and urges people to sign up for further information.

Could this be for their new album? A video? A single? All will be revealed in due course.

Korn have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering for some time, with frontman Jonathan Davis checking in back in January to report he was working on his vocals for the new record.

Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch also told Revolver he was “stoked” at how the new material was sounding and later told Consequence Of Sound: “We’ve got some amazing tricks up our sleeves that we haven’t done before, some fun things that the fans are going to be pleasantly surprised by. I know that for a fact.”

He added: “At this time, guitars aren’t finished, and I don’t know if we’re done writing. We’ve written a lot, but I’m not sure if we’re done writing yet.

“Bass is not done. Most of the drums are done on the songs we have, and a little bit of vocals have been worked on.”

Korn are currently preparing for their co-headline tour of North America, which will get under way at Austin’s 360 Amphitheatre on July 18.