Korn hit out on new track Hater

Korn have recorded a new track that will be released as part of an expanded edition of last year's album The Paradigm Shift.

The repackaged record will also include live material and songs that were held back from the final product. It will be led by a new single called Hater, available for download on Monday, June 23.

On Hater, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis tells Billboard: “Everyone has someone who hates on you because you have something they want. It’s really, like, the first empowering song I’ve ever written.

“The lyrics are: ‘You can’t bring me down, I’ve already had my life turned upside down, I ride a downward spiral round and round, But I keep flying, I keep fighting, Don’t ever bring me down.’ That’s like the most positive shit I’ve ever written.

“And everyone who’s heard it loves it, and I think it’s going to give people who get down on people picking on them and hating them, like, ‘Fuck this. I don’t give a fuck what you think. I don’t give a fuck what you say. You just fucking are a hater.’ I think people will relate with that.”

The Paradigm Shift was the first Korn album to feature guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch since 2003.