Head names 'wacky' 4th book

Returned Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch has revealed the working title of his fourth book as With My Eyes Open.

And he says it will focus on his life from 2005, when he quit the band to embrace spirituality, until his full-time return to the fold last year.

Head tells Pittsburgh Music Magazine: “It’s crazy. I found spirituality and I did have encounters with Christ – but I was around some wacky people too. I want through some crazy studs like court cases, lawsuits. So I’m writing about that.”

He’s hoping to take a six-month break after Korn complete their touring plans in the autumn, saying: “I just think it’s good to pull back a little bit then come back out – but we’ll see.”

And he’s also aiming to get back to work on side-project Love & Death. “I’d love to finish an album or at least get really far in, you know. Once you get the ideas I can just be working on the bus and it can come together pretty quick.”

Reacting to the jailing of As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis for trying to have his wife killed, Head recently told of the moment when he attempted a similar move.