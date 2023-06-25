Korn and Adidas in official shoe collab – and we can't believe it took this long

Korn and Adidas will launch a shoe and clothing collaboration in October – making the longstanding links between the two official.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis famously wears Adidas tracksuits and shoes and has done since the 1990s. The band even released a single called A.D.I.D.A.S. in 1997, taken from their second album Life Is Peachy.

According to Complex, the collaboration will include two pairs of shoes – the Campus 00s and the Supermodified, as well as t-shirts, hoodies and tracksuits.

An internal Adidas document obtained by Complex reveals that the Korn x Adidas Campus 00s will sell for $130 and the Korn x Adidas Supermodified will cost $140.

The shoes will feature Korn’s logo on the right tongue, guitar pick keychains, and art on the insoles taken from Life Is Peachy.

The Korn x Adidas clothing will include two T-shirts, priced $50 and $60 each, and a Korn logo hoodie costing $120.

The more expensive, sequinned tracksuit will cost $300 for the top and pants, while the cheaper version will sell for $180 all-in.

Last year, Jonathan Davis launched a pet brand titled Freak On A Leash, named after Korn's nu-metal 1998 anthem of the same name.

According to the frontman, the collection of "premium" pet products was inspired by horror and heavy music.

He said: These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love.

"This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack."

More information on the pet products can be found on the Freak On A Leash webstore.