Korn kicked off their 2024 North American tour with some rare cuts - including one classic song not played in 25 years

Last night (Thursday September 12), nu metal godfathers Korn officially kicked off the latest chapter of their 30th anniversary celebrations by touching down in Tampa, Florida for the first date of their 2024 North American tour. The Bakersfield boys - who are commemorating 30 years since the release of their game-changing 1994 self-titled debut album - were joined by French metal heavyweights Gojira and rising metalcore stars Spiritbox, marking the occasion by dusting off some rare Korn bangers.

Opening with setlist staple Here To Stay before launching into Follow The Leader classic Dead Bodies Everywhere - the song's first live performance since 2019 - Korn then proceeded to smash through an 18-song set that took in cuts from nine of their 14 studio albums. Amongst standard old school anthems such as Blind, Falling Away From Me and a set-closing Freak On A Leash was the rarely aired Oildale, the clear highlight from mostly forgotten 2010 album Korn III: Remember Who You Are, and newer songs such as Start The Healing from 2022's Requiem and Insane from 2016's The Serenity Of Suffering. Also dusted off was a particularly rare track, Hey Daddy, taken from 1999 album Issues and only ever previously played once almost 25 years ago.

See Korn's full setlist from the night alongside their current North American tour dates below.

Korn MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa setlist 2024

1. Here To Stay

2. Dead Bodies Everywhere

3. Got The Life

4. Hey Daddy

5. A.D.I.D.A.S.

6. Start The Healing

7. Blind

8. Ball Tongue

9. Clown

10. Shoots And Ladders

11. Twist

12. Make Me Bad

13. Insane

14. Oildale (Leave Me Alone)

15. Y'All Want A Single

Encore:

16. Falling Away From Me

17. Good God

18. Freak On A Leash

Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ –

Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center