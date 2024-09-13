Korn kicked off their 2024 North American tour with some rare cuts - including one classic song not played in 25 years

Last night (Thursday September 12), nu metal godfathers Korn officially kicked off the latest chapter of their 30th anniversary celebrations by touching down in Tampa, Florida for the first date of their 2024 North American tour. The Bakersfield boys - who are commemorating 30 years since the release of their game-changing 1994 self-titled debut album - were joined by French metal heavyweights Gojira and rising metalcore stars Spiritbox, marking the occasion by dusting off some rare Korn bangers.
Opening with setlist staple Here To Stay before launching into Follow The Leader classic Dead Bodies Everywhere - the song's first live performance since 2019 - Korn then proceeded to smash through an 18-song set that took in cuts from nine of their 14 studio albums. Amongst standard old school anthems such as Blind, Falling Away From Me and a set-closing Freak On A Leash was the rarely aired Oildale, the clear highlight from mostly forgotten 2010 album Korn III: Remember Who You Are, and newer songs such as Start The Healing from 2022's Requiem and Insane from 2016's The Serenity Of Suffering. Also dusted off was a particularly rare track, Hey Daddy, taken from 1999 album Issues and only ever previously played once almost 25 years ago.
See Korn's full setlist from the night alongside their current North American tour dates below.
Korn MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa setlist 2024
1. Here To Stay
2. Dead Bodies Everywhere
3. Got The Life
4. Hey Daddy
5. A.D.I.D.A.S.
6. Start The Healing
7. Blind
8. Ball Tongue
9. Clown
10. Shoots And Ladders
11. Twist
12. Make Me Bad
13. Insane
14. Oildale (Leave Me Alone)
15. Y'All Want A Single
Encore:
16. Falling Away From Me
17. Good God
18. Freak On A Leash
Korn, Gojira and Spiritbox North America tour dates 2024
Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ –
Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>
Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center