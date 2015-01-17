Knopfler previews 8th solo album

Mark Knopfler will release his eighth solo album, Tracker, on March 16 via Universal Music – and he’s streamed lead track Beryl as a preview.

The guitar icon is joined on the 11-song work by keyboardist Guy Fletcher, fiddle player John McCusker, whistler and flautist Mike McGoldrick, bassist Glenn Worf and drummer Ian Thomas. Guests include Wailin’ Jennys vocalist Ruth Moody, saxophonist Nigel Hitchcock and accordionist Phil Cunningham.

Knopfler says: “The album title arrived out of me trying to find my way over the decades. Out of me tracking time – looking at people, places and things from my past, and out of the process of tracking, as in recording tracks in the studio.”

Co-produced by Knopfler and Fletcher, the follow-up to 2012’s Privateering was recorded at British Grove Studios in London. It will be available on CD, double vinyl and deluxe CD with four bonus tracks. The four-disc box set version includes the album on CD and vinyl, bonus CD, short film directed by Henrik Hansen, interview, art print and six photographs.

The former Dire Straits frontman launches in May that includes 6 UK shows:

May 16: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

May 17: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

May 19: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 20: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

May 22: London O2

May 23: Birmingham LG Arena

Tracklist

1 Laughs and Jokes and Drinks and Smokes

2 Basil

3 River Towns

4 Skydiver

5 Mighty Man

6 Broken Bones

7 Long Cool Girl

8 Lights of Taormina

9 Silver Eagle

10 Beryl

11 Wherever I Go (Feat. Ruth Moody)

Deluxe edition bonus tracks

12 .38 Special

13 My Heart Has Never Changed

14 Terminal of Tribute To

15 Heart of Oak** **