Watch Knocked Loose bring some much needed hardcore mayhem to Coachella 2023

This past weekend (April 14-16), the US's biggest music festival, Coachella, took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Over the course of the weekend, pop, rap and edm heavyweights like Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Gorillaz and Frank Ocean played to hundreds of thousands of people, with pop punk legends Blink-182 making a surprise appearance to play their first show together since Tom Delonge returned to the band last year.

Not heavy or wild enough for you? Don't worry: Knocked Loose have you covered. The Kentucky-based metalcore bruisers have earned a reputation as one of the most incendiary live bands in the game right now, and they showed Coachella exactly why that is during a fiery 40 minute showing on the festival's Sonora stage yesterday evening (Sunday April 16).

Kicking off with a new, as yet untitled number, the five-piece rattled through an eleven-song set that drew the wildest crowd reactions of the whole festival. Don't believe us? Cast your eyes over the footage below, as posted on Twitter by Stray From The Path drummer and host of The Downbeat podcast, Craig Reynolds.

Check out the setlist from Knocked Loose's Coachella set at the bottom of this article. The band's latest release, 2021's A Tear in the Fabric of Life EP, is out now via Pure Noise.

oh my god knocked loose at coachella pic.twitter.com/mWBULLRJeUApril 17, 2023

Knocked Loose Coachella setlist 2023