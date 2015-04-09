Klone stream Here Comes The Sun

French quintet metallers Klone have streamed their sixth album Here Comes The Sun with Prog.

It’s released on April 27 through Pelagic Records in the UK, although it’s out this week in France.

The follow-up to 2012’s Dreamer’s Hideaway is described as featuring a more progressive direction. The label say: “This time, the band gives each melody time to unfold. Transitions between riffs and songs never feel rushed or forced – everything is happening at the right time, and for a reason.

“The music, the lyrics and the artwork reflect upon one another, and suck the listener into a universe revolving around the sun, which is the central theme of the album.”

Here Comes The Sun is available for pre-order now.