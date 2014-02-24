Kiss Will Not Play Rock Hall

Kiss stalwarts Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have confirmed that there will be no performance of any kind at this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Following weeks of speculation and rumour about whether the band’s classic lineup of Gene, Paul, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley would perform to mark the NYC legends finally being inducted after years of campaigning from fans, the band’s core members have flat out denied any chance of any lineup of the band performing together at the event.

“To all our fans in regards to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame,” reads and official statement. “Out of respect, Ace and Peter’s recent statements demand a quick response to you, our fans. Our intention was to celebrate the entire history of Kiss and give credit to all members, including present longtime present members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, and additionally Bruce Kulick and Eric Carr, all who have made this band what it is, regardless of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s point of view.

“Although Kiss has moved forward far longer without them, Ace and Peter are at the very foundation of what we have built and this would all be impossible had they not been a part of it in the beginning. It is over 13 years since the original lineup has played together in makeup and we believe the memory of those times would not be enhanced. Contrary to claims made through the media, we have never refused to play with Ace and Peter.

“We have spent 40 years dedicated to building Kiss without quitting or wavering as the band has moved forward with huge tours and platinum albums through different important lineups for forty years, to this day.

“Kiss has always been a band unlike any other. That is why we started Kiss. That is why we continue Kiss. Being unlike other bands also means making choices and decisions unlike other bands. This is understandably an emotional situation where there is no way to please everyone. To bring this to a quick end, we have decided not to play in any lineup and we will focus our attention on celebrating our induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“We are excited and are looking forward to seeing you all on the Kiss 40th-anniversary worldwide tour.”