Kiss thank Austrian fans by showing Australian flag

It's easily done. Another city, another arena, another sea of faces. Of course they all merge into one another after a while.
It's why, when Guns N' Roses headed for the stage at of the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in February 2017, you could forgive guitar tech McBob – whose job it is to announce the band every night – for greeting the crowd with a bellowed "Hellooooo Sydney!" The boos rang out loud and long.
Now Kiss have joined the geographically inaccurate club. They've also upped the stakes considerably, seeing GN'R's 900km mistake and raising it to something closer to 14,000km.
At the end of the band's set at the Stadhalle in Vienna at the weekend, the production people did what they normally do: they flashed up a message on the screens, thanking fans for their attendance: We Love You Vienna. Above was the band's logo, its letters set against the Austrian flag.
Well, that was the plan. What they actually did was thank fans for their attendance, with the Kiss logo set against the Australian flag. That's the Australia that's on the other side of the world from Austria. Two extra letters, but so much distance.
The mistake was pointed out by Twitter user Ben Nguyen, who shared the picture below.
Kiss's next show is at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, this evening. Fingers crossed they're double-checking that message.
Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqhJune 27, 2022
Kiss: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle setlist
Detroit Rock City
Shout It Out Loud
Deuce
War Machine
Heaven's on Fire
I Love It Loud
Say Yeah
Cold Gin
Guitar Solo
Lick It Up
Calling Dr. Love
Tears Are Falling
Psycho Circus
Drum Solo
100,000 Years
Bass Solo
God of Thunder
Love Gun
I Was Made for Lovin' You
Black Diamond
Encore
Beth
Do You Love Me
Rock and Roll All Nite