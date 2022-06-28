Kiss thank Austrian fans by showing Australian flag

It's easily done. Another city, another arena, another sea of faces. Of course they all merge into one another after a while.

It's why, when Guns N' Roses headed for the stage at of the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in February 2017, you could forgive guitar tech McBob – whose job it is to announce the band every night – for greeting the crowd with a bellowed "Hellooooo Sydney!" The boos rang out loud and long.

Now Kiss have joined the geographically inaccurate club. They've also upped the stakes considerably, seeing GN'R's 900km mistake and raising it to something closer to 14,000km.

At the end of the band's set at the Stadhalle in Vienna at the weekend, the production people did what they normally do: they flashed up a message on the screens, thanking fans for their attendance: We Love You Vienna. Above was the band's logo, its letters set against the Austrian flag.

Well, that was the plan. What they actually did was thank fans for their attendance, with the Kiss logo set against the Australian flag. That's the Australia that's on the other side of the world from Austria. Two extra letters, but so much distance.

The mistake was pointed out by Twitter user Ben Nguyen, who shared the picture below.

Kiss's next show is at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, this evening. Fingers crossed they're double-checking that message.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqhJune 27, 2022 See more

Kiss: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle setlist

Detroit Rock City

Shout It Out Loud

Deuce

War Machine

Heaven's on Fire

I Love It Loud

Say Yeah

Cold Gin

Guitar Solo

Lick It Up

Calling Dr. Love

Tears Are Falling

Psycho Circus

Drum Solo

100,000 Years

Bass Solo

God of Thunder

Love Gun

I Was Made for Lovin' You

Black Diamond

Encore

Beth

Do You Love Me

Rock and Roll All Nite