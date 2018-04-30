Kiss reveal they’re planning a “major” 2019 tour

Kiss vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley has revealed the band are planning a “major” 2019 tour.

He was speaking with CNBC when he revealed the news – and although details are thin on the ground, Kiss fans should prepare for some exciting developments in the future.

Stanley says: “A major Kiss tour, I would say, starts at the end of January. It hasn’t been announced yet, so don’t tell anybody! Breaking news.”

He adds: “This will be the biggest tour we’ve done, the biggest show we’ve done.”

In May last year, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons revealed that while he believed the band had several more years ahead of them, they could bring the curtain down on their career with something that “rocks the planet.”

He told Glasgow Live: “We’re not going to be able to do this into our 70s – and I’m 67 now. But we’ll do it for a few more years, and when we think it’s time to go, we’ll go.

“We’ll do it the right way, with a big party. I’d like to think we’d do something that rocks the planet, something big and worldwide – and maybe free.”

Kiss will set sail on the eighth Kiss Kruise later this year. It will depart from Miami on October 31 and take in stops at Key West and Nassau, before returning to shore on November 5.

Kiss will be joined by Ace Frehley, Bruce and Bob Kulick, Vintage Trouble, The Dead Daisies, The New Roses and Hard Day’s Night, with further artists to be revealed in due course.