Gene Simmons’ wife slams Paul Stanley over Prince apology

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley’s apology for Gene Simmons’ Prince comments draws attack from bassist’s wife Shannon Tweed

Kiss star Gene Simmons’ wife has attacked Paul Stanley after he apologised for the bassist’s comments about Prince.

Simmons this week stated that Prince’s death last month was self-inflicted and “pathetic” – although the details surrounding his passing have not been confirmed.

That led Stanley to criticise his bandmate’s “cold, clueless” quotes, hours before Simmons himself issued an explanation, admitting: “I got such shit from my family for my big mouth again.”

But his wife Shannon Tweed last night told Stanley via Twitter: “You can’t apologise for someone else. It’s not up to you. He feels the way he feels. He would never do that to you – never.”

She added: “We all have our failings but true friends don’t point at them and throw you under the bus. Especially partners of 40 years!”

Stanley replied: “‘Partners of 40 years’ says it all. Don’t confuse walking under the bus with being thrown under. My apology was right.”

Simmons has not commented. Tweed posted a picture of the couple on her Facebook page, commenting: “Because, no matter others’ opinions, I love my huzby!”

The band’s concert movie Kiss Rocks Vegas is to be screened in cinemans across the world on May 25. They launch a US tour in July.