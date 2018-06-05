Kiss reveal plans for “spectacular” three year tour

Gene Simmons has revealed that Kiss are planning a massive three year world tour beginning in 2019.

“It will be a three year long tour, starting in January 2019,” Simmons told Sweden’s Expressen newspaper. “We will go to all continents, though exactly where I can’t tell you now.”

In 2017, Simmons revealed that the band could bring the curtain down on their career with something that “rocks the planet.”

He told Glasgow Live: “We’re not going to be able to do this into our 70s – and I’m 67 now. But we’ll do it for a few more years, and when we think it’s time to go, we’ll go.

“We’ll do it the right way, with a big party. I’d like to think we’d do something that rocks the planet, something big and worldwide – and maybe free.”

Speaking to Expressen, Simmons also revealed that he wants to collaborate with members of Swedish pop superstars Abba.

“I want to write songs with [Abba pianist] Benny Andersson,” he said. “I am sure that in a few hours at a hotel in Stockholm we could begin to shape something. An hour is all you need to find a feel for a song to begin with. I'd be sitting with a guitar and Benny at a piano.”