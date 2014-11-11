Kings Of Leon hint at future plans

King Of Leon have hinted that their seventh album is “coming soon.”

They wrapped up their world tour in Rio at the weekend – and drummer Nathan Followill has revealed fans won’t have long to wait until the follow-up to 2013’s Mechanical Bull.

He says on Twitter: “So sad to leave Brazil. Hell of a way to end this record cycle. So many amazing memories. Best fans in the world, record 7 coming soon.”

In August, the band were forced to cancel a handful of shows after the sticksman was injured in a tour bus accident. He suffered broken ribs when their vehicle slammed on its breaks to avoid a pedestrian in Boston.

His cousin guitarist Matt Followill also revealed details behind their 2011 tour meltdown, when the band pulled a number of shows after frontman Caleb Followill left the stage during a show in Dallas.

He said: “I think people think it was more of an argument between us and that we got in this huge fight and it blew up, If anything, we were arguing with touring, we were so exhausted and didn’t want to do it. We hit rock bottom. We had been touring forever.”