Followill 'banged up' after tour bus accident

Kings of Leon were forced to postpone their New York gig last night after drummer Nathan Followill was injured in a tour bus accident.

Followill suffered broken ribs in Boston on Saturday night, when the bus slammed on its brakes to avoid a pedestrian who jumped in front of the vehicle. As a result, the band’s scheduled show in Saratoga Springs, NY had to be scrapped.

The drummer took to Twitter to tell fans about his condition, saying: “Thank you for all of the get well soons. I’m a little banged up but will be back better than ever.”

The group are currently on the road across the US supporting their 2013 release Mechanical Bull, but there’s no word if future dates are in jeopardy following the incident.