Kingdom Come announce 30th anniversary tour

Kingdom Come have announced plans for a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

It was released in March 1988 via Polydor, with the band touring across the UK that year with then labelmates Magnum.

Now, original members James Kottak, Danny Stag, Rick Steier and Johnny B. Frank have come back together for the tour, although frontman Lenny Wolf won’t be taking part. The band will instead move forward with former Montrose and Lynch Mob vocalist Keith St. John.

Kingdom Come say in a statement: “2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of that classic album prompting James Kottak to revive Kingdom Come.

“Along with original members Danny Stag, Rick Steier and Johnny B. Frank, a tour to commemorate the success of the band and album is born.

“Original singer Lenny Wolf declined to participate in the tour, but wishes the rest of the guys all the success and best in the world! Keith St. John will be stepping up to fill that large void, but is ‘definitely up to the job.’

Guitarist Stag says: “We all love each other like brothers, get along, and laugh a lot. It's like a miracle that this is finally happening!”

Bassist Frank adds: “It was 30 years ago The Wolf recruited us, The Rock produced us, MTV aired us and Van Halen made us Monsters Of Rock. Grateful to rock another day!”

Kingdom Come will play their debut album in its entirety on the road, along with tracks from the 1989 follow-up, In Your Face.

Find a list of confirmed dates below, with further shows expected to be announced in due course.

Kingdom Come 2018 30th anniversary tour

Sep 27: Seattle Club Sur Rocks, WA

Sep 29: Sacramento Holy Diver, CA

Oct 03: West Hollywood Whisky a Go-Go, CA

Oct 05: Las Vegas Vamp’d, NV

Oct 06: Ramona Mainstage, CA

Oct 11: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Oct 17: Warrendale Jergel’s, PA

Oct 18: Sellersville Theater, PA

Oct 21: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Oct 23: New Bedford Greasy Luck Brewpub, MA