King’s X Gaskill in surgery success

King’s X drummer Jerry Gaskill has been allowed to leave hospital after undergoing emergency double heart bypass surgery, the band have reported.

They were forced to cancel all shows after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month, following a similar incident in 2012.

He went under the knife last week in two separate procedures. King’s X reported last night: “Jerry is scheduled to be discharged this afternoon. He’s moving slowly – but feeling good.”

The 56-year-old lost his home and property in Hurrican Sandy in October 2012 and fans raised $25,000 to help him and wife rebuild their lives.