King’s X Gaskill in 2nd heart attack

King’s X drummer Jerry Gaskill has suffered a second heart attack, forcing the band to cancel all planned shows.

He must undergo double-bypass surgery within the next two days after the health setback, which comes while he was recovering from another medical procedure.

It follows a first attack in 2012.

King’s X say in a statement: “Jerry is stable and resting comfortably in hospital. Due to the circumstances we have no other choice than to cancel all upcoming shows. We hope that, after Jerry recovers, we’ll be able to make up shows in the future. Faith, Hope, Love.”

Gaskill, 56, lost his home and property in Hurricane Sandy while he was recovering from his first heart attack. Fans raised $25,000 to help him and his wife rebuild their lives.