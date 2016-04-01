King King frontman Alan Nimmo for vocal cord surgery

King King frontman Alan Nimmo will take a 2-month break this year to undergo vocal cord surgery, he’s revealed.

The band will spend August and September off the road, after having spent a year promoting third album Reaching For The Light.

Nimmo says: “Due to the extensive amount of touring and travelling, I have developed polyps on my vocal coords, and unfortunately I will need a small operation to fix the problem.

“This will require a two-month recovery period so I am able to rehabilitate my voice and get back to match fitness. With great regret, we will be cancelling all shows for the months of August and September.”

He adds: “We really appreciate the support you have shown us. It’s thanks to you that me and my outstanding teammates in King King are living our dream – and we plan to keep it that way for a very long time.”

They remain on the road until July, including two shows at Holmfirth’s Picturedrome this month, which will be released later as live recordings, and an appearance at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent on July 24.

King King to tour with Patlansky