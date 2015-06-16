King 810 launch mixtape track

King 810 have launched a stream of a track from their next mixtape.

Their cover of Tied To The Whipping Post features rapper Freddie Gibbs and it’ll appear on the band’s Midwest Monsters 2 release.

The Flint, Michigan outfit aren’t afraid of exploring new ground – they recently noted on Facebook: “People always ask what we’ve been listening to and when we give some obvious timeless classic answer or an out of genre answer they seem let down.”

David Gunn and co haven’t confirmed a launch date for the mixtape, which follows the appearance of a video for their track Eyes (Sleep It All Away) earlier this month.

Jul 24: Thornville Gathering Of The Juggalos, OH, US

Aug 07: Birch Run Dirt Fest, MI, US