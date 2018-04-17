Killswitch Engage track with ex-member Howard Jones will raise awareness of mental health

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has spoken about the band’s highly-anticipated track with their former vocalist Howard Jones.

It was revealed last week that Jones, who left Killswitch in 2012 after nine years with the band, had hooked up with the group to record a new track.

How Leach has given more details about the song and says that he wants it to “help continue to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.”

He posted the following on Instagram, which also included a video of him lip-synching a line of Jones’ vocals.

Leach says: “It was such a great day talking mental health with Hojo. A ton of laughs, stories and comradery! The song is about keeping hope in dark times and helping out those in need.

“The lyrics were written shortly after Howard’s band Light The Torch had announced the new direction and new name. The song was written even before we all hung out a few months back.

I plan on using this song to help continue to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention Jesse Leach

“This song was in fact written with Howard in mind and our connection through our similar mental illnesses. I mean now that I’ve hung with this guy a few times, it’s ‘crazy’ (pun intended) how similar we are.

"We are brothers in metal, anxiety, hardcore music, love of medicinal marijuana and fighting depression.

“I had such a fun time listening to Adam Dutkiewicz bust Howard’s balls like he does mine. We both have that ‘hardcore kid’ push when it comes to vocals and the sharp pitch is our excited ‘go to’ when singing – although his big vibrato truly makes it sound all good.”

Leach adds: “We may be very different sounding voices but in truth we are similar in many ways in our minds. Today was epic, it was huge for the legacy of Killswitch, it was fun and it felt like what we were doing was important.

“I plan on using this song to help continue to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Both Howard and I have a very strong outspoken stance on the subject and I will use this to help with the cause! @hopefortheday I’m looking at you – we will talk soon! Strength in unity!”

Further details on the collaboration will be revealed in due course.