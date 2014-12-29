Killswitch ‘phoned in’ last album with Jones - Leach

Returned Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach believes some of his colleagues felt uninspired while working on their 2009 self-titled album – the last with Howard Jones at the mic.

He came back to the band in 2012 after initially worrying he’d “feel like a fraud” singing Jones’ tracks. The lineup launched sixth record Disarm The Descent last year, and they’re working on the follow-up now.

Leach tells The Jasta Show: “I’ll be honest with you – I think some of the guys had the attitude that they were phoning it in on that record. I think the band, where it was at that point, were all sort of over it.

“I think it really shows on that record, and that was the big crisis with them.”

But he says of Jones, who now fronts The Devil You Know: “Howard has an incredible voice. Sometimes, trying to sing some of his stuff is intimidating. It took me a while to realise I can’t sound like him; I just have to be me.”

KSE recently revealed they’d recorded a track to be included on a Game Of Thrones mixtape, which Leach described as featuring “massive riffs.”