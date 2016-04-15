Killswitch Engage launch Define Love

Killswitch Engage have streamed their track Define Love, which will be released as a limited-edition Record Store Day title tomorrow (April 16).

It’ll be available as a seven-inch vinyl single in participating independent record stores, with the B side covered in artwork created by bassist Mike D, and a band logo stencil included in the pack.

Frontman Jesse Leach says of Define Love: “It’s my critique on our attempts as humans to limit or restrict love. Whether it be political or religious agendas, love seems to be used as a way to manipulate people to think or act a certain way.

“Love is deeper than simple emotion or desire. It is an unexplainable spirit that defies our attempts to harness and understand it. True love, in my mind, is far greater than our feeble comprehension of it. We need not try to set any limitations on what defines love.”

Killswitch Engage will take part in a Record Store Day signing session at Newbury Comics in Leominster, Massachussets, tomorrow afternoon. They’re currently touring North America in support of eighth album Incarnate, released in March.

Apr 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Apr 16 : New England Metal & Hardcore Festival, MA

Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Apr 19: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 20: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 21: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Apr 22: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Apr 24: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB Rockfest, SC

Jun 03: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK