Fancy having a "ritualised feast" with Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman? Bookings for his bespoke Supper Club are now open

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman is a most unconventional rock star, and further proof of this comes with the news that he's launching his very own bespoke Supper Club.

The singer will host three nights of music, stories and "delectable cuisine" at Jaz Coleman's Supper Club; starting at the Rockaway in Bristol on November 18 then at Cheltenham's Curious Cafe on November 19th, concluding at The Collab in London on November 23. Tickets for each event are available by clicking the links above.

Each event promises a two course dinner and a spoken word/in conversation performance from Coleman, plus a Q&A session. Coleman will also play some of his new classical music, and perform some of his original works.

All dishes at the Supper Club will feature Jaz’s new hot sauces, either Mango Gold Frenzy or Voodoo Ghost Exorcism, and/or the OG sauce.

Coleman's invitation to the feast reads as follows:

"There was long hall and benches, flesh on the spit

Music was playing, wine to drink

Women of scarlet, faces of flame

Laughter and argue, ever the same”

“Since 1982 I have often dreamt of somehow recreating these last few lines of The Pandys Are Coming [from Killing Joke's 1982 album Revelations] in a series of ritualised feasts which combined the social life of the Gathering, music, talks, mysticism, revelry, good food and of course hot sauces. I visualised it as a membership-based event held in various locations that could be loosely described as somewhere in-between the six Rose-Croix salons of Peladan and the feasting table of Valhalla in which we invite the souls of our loved ones (and Gatherers who have passed) to join us in eating, drinking and revelry!

"Hence the genius of the Supper Club which I intend to hold at more exotic locations as we gather momentum. I look forward to seeing you there!”