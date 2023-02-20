Kevin Ayers reissues on the way

A series of Kevin Ayers reissues are set to appear throughout the year on Esoteric Recordings, featuringing box sets and vinyl reissues, including a newly remastered version of Ayer's sole album for Virgin Records, Falling Up.

In a social media post on Saturday, the tenth anniversary of Ayer's passing, the label stated: "It is with great pleasure that we can announce that Kevin’s legacy will be served with a series of releases on Esoteric Recordings, beginning later this year, which will encompass two deluxe boxed sets which cover his acclaimed work recorded between 1969 and 1980, vinyl reissues of his classic albums from this period and a new remastered release of Kevin’s acclaimed album Falling Up, originally issued in 1988.

"We will be working closely with Kevin’s daughter, Galen Ayers (also a talented and gifted musician) to ensure the definitive presentation of Kevin’s work. Further announcements and details will follow closer to release dates."

Ayers was originally a member of the legendary Canterbury band The Wydle Flowers and in the earliest incarnations of Soft Machine before straying a solo career that continued to his death in 2013 and is widely regarded as helping bring a young Mike Oldfield to prominence. His last studio album, The Unfairground, was released in 2007.