"A lot of songs for the next record are already in demo phases." Kerry King already has his sights set on a second solo album

It might've taken Kerry King a few years to release his debut solo album From Hell I Rise, but clearly the thrash metal legend isn't interested in waiting on a follow-up. Speaking at a fan event in Germany earlier this year, King admitted the writing for his band's next record was already well underway.

“A lot of songs for the next record are already in demo phases," he revaled. "At this point in my career and in my life, I wanna get the record out, do the first tour for however long that takes us, but once that’s done Paul [Bostaph, drums] and I want to get back into the studio and get record two out of the way.”

King recently completed a massive tour of North America that included festival appearances and a run of shows opening for Lamb Of God and Mastodon on their 'Ashes Of Leviathan' co-headline tour. Although he is set to perform alongside Slayer later this month as part of their surprise reunion, the guitarist also has more solo dates lined up in Mexico and Australia before the end of the year.

Regarding the idea of recording a new album, he admitted it all depended - "on how long the tour takes."

"I will be prepared to record next year, but depending how long the tour cycle is, that’s a grey area,” he explained, before going on to hint that his band might opt for a different release method entirely going forward.

“I’m old school, which is why we did an album," he stated. "But I’ve gotta tell ya, there’s nothing that says albums are the path of the future. Maybe we put out four songs, go on tour. Then another four songs, another tour. I’m not sure. I’m planning on doing a second record and we’ll see what the public demands when that happens.”