Watch: WWE superstar Edge used Slayer's South Of Heaven for his spectacular, metal-as-hell entrance at Wrestlemania last night

WWE legend Edge has made no attempts to hide the fact that he's a massive metalhead, but at last night's Wrestlemania 39 event, he took things to a whole new level. Battling bitter foe Finn Balor inside Hell In A Cell on the second night of WWE's two-night Wrestlemania spectacular, Edge - real name Adam Copeland - made his entrance in memorable style, donning a glimmering skull helmet and walking to the ring as bursts of fire erupted behind him. The soundtrack? None other than Slayer's classic anthem, South Of Heaven. To top it all off, Edge then opened his arms to reveal some terrifying bat wings as a part of his elaborate entrance gear. Pretty damn badass, we have to say.

Watch the incredible entrance below.

Edge, who paid tribute to his 'Brood era' with the entrance (referencing the vampire-themed stable he was once a part of alongside Gangrel and Christian in WWE's beloved Attitude Era), revealed in an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer in 2021 that Nine Inch Nails were a major influence on his character when he first joined WWE in the 90s.

He also expressed a wish to see Metallica play Wrestlemania one day, asking: “How has that not happened? It’s a very good question. Especially when we were in San Francisco. I don’t know, but it feel like it needs to happen. [WWE Chairman] Vince McMahon’s favourite song is America The Beautiful; I would love to hear Metallica scorch America The Beautiful. It’d be so good.”

Head to wwe.com to find out how you can watch replays of this year's Wrestlemania.