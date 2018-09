Kenny Wayne Shepherd will return to the UK for a five-date tour in April next year, he’s confirmed.

The shows follow a successful British run last month, and continue to support latest album Goin’ Home.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday morning (November 14) via The Gig Cartel.

Apr 10: Salisbury City Hall

Apr 11: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Apr 12: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 13: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 15: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire