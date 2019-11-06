Keith Flint's personal possessions set for auction

The possessions of late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint are being auctioned this week.

Personal effects taken from the singer's home, including furniture, art and more, have been collected by fine art auction house Cheffins, who will be selling the items from their base in Cambridge on November 7 at 6pm GMT.

There are over 170 lots listed, which Cheffins state "reflect Keith’s personal taste in art and fashion as well as his interests in music and beyond."

Among the items for sale are pieces of body jewellery, including Flint's iconic double-spike septum piercing; his record collection, which includes records by Sex Pistols, Led Zeppelin and Nirvana; a range of his personalised number plates, all of which are still valid; clothes, including a large range of BAPE gear; furniture from his home, including a three-seater sofa and a decidedly dangerous looking bed; gold discs; artwork; a collection of backstage passes; racing gear; awards and much, much more.

Viewings of the lots are taking place today until 7pm GMT, and on the day of sale (November 7) from 9am. Admission to the auction is by purchase of a catalogue only, which will set you back £15 and you can get direct from the auctioneers.

You can find images of a few of the auction lots below, otherwise, head to the official auction listing for the full range and more details on every item to be sold.

Image 1 of 9 Experience 1992 gold disc (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 2 of 9 Racing leathers and crash helmet, plus print of Flint using items on a Suzuki (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 3 of 9 Kaboom armchair and foot stool (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 4 of 9 Gold painted serpentine chest (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 5 of 9 A selection of Flint's MTV awards (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 6 of 9 A large welded ant made for The Prodigy's live shows (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 7 of 9 A pencil portrait of Flint surrounded by dedications, gifted to him for his 47th birthday (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 8 of 9 A selection of Flint's distinctive body jewellery (Image credit: Cheffins) Image 9 of 9 That dangerous bed frame we mentioned (Image credit: Cheffins)

A collection of rings owned by Keith Flint are entered as Lot 94 in the Keith Flint Collection sale on Thursday 07 November. They include a Gianni Versace medusa head silver ring, and his collection of other, mostly silver, rings including one modelled as a skull. pic.twitter.com/rp4ZUrCjk0October 25, 2019

The presentation discs Keith Flint received as part of The Prodigy are on the wall. The room for the Keith Flint Collection is shaping up ahead of the first viewing day on Sunday (10.00am to 2.00pm). The full catalogue for the sale is on our website. https://t.co/xi9k8fTZrv pic.twitter.com/L2ybkZJ5y5October 29, 2019

A selection of personalised number plates are also part of the Keith Flint Collection... Can you spot a theme among them?Full details of the Keith Flint Collection sale can be found on our website. https://t.co/xi9k8fTZrv pic.twitter.com/WPrdOS7a9qNovember 1, 2019