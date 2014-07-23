Emerson guests on Kerzner album

Former Sound Of Contact man Dave Kerzner has secured Keith Emerson as a guest on upcoming solo album New World.

The keyboard icon joins an impressive list of contributors including Steve Hackett, Francis Dunnery, David Longdon, Nick D’Virgilio, Durga McBroom and others.

Kerzner says: “I’ve always been a big fan of Keith Emerson. He’s such an amazing composer and influential keyboardist. To have him guesting is a dream come true for me.”

_New World _is available for pre-order via Kerzner’s Kickstarter campaign, which has achieved its target with 13 days left to run. It’ll be available in a 70-minute standard edition and a deluxe double-disc version with over 140 minutes of “theatrical, rich and picturesque” music.