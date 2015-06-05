Keb’ Mo’ in Taj Mahal collab

Keb’ Mo’ has revealed he is working on an album with Taj Mahal – one of his personal heroes.

Mo’, full name Kevin Moore, who has both a Grammy and a WC Handy Award under his belt, tells the Alaska Dispatch News: “We’re doing original material.

“I’ve been working on it since November and it probably won’t be done until fall.”

He also reveals that he was so insecure about his musical future that, even after his career took off, he clung to a regular club gig in Santa Monica, California – even though he’d moved out of the area.

Mo’ says: “For the first two years I kept calling them and saying, ‘I’ll be back’. It took four years for me to realise this might be working. I’ve seen so many flashes in the pan.”

His last release was 2014’s BLUESAmericana. He tours the US later this month:

Jun 12: Memphis Mud Island Jun 14: Sao PauloParque Ibirapuera, Brazil Jun 18: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ Jun 19: Syracuse University, NY Jun 20: Portland State Theatre, ME Jun 21: Northampton Calvin Theatre, MA Jun 23: Brownfield Stone Mountain Arts, ME Jun 25: Boston Wilbur Theatre Jun 26: Englewood Bergen Arts Jun 27: Wilmington Grand Opera House Jun 28: Ridgefield CT Playhouse Jun 30: New Hope Winery