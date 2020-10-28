Kate Bush is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

Kate Bush graces the cover of the brand new issue of Prog Magazine which is on sale today...

Kate Bush released her third album, Never For Ever, 40 years ago. It was the very first studio album by a female musician to get to No. 1 in the UK and it was the album where she not only first worked with Peter Gabriel, but the album where she took control of her career and began taking the steps to stardom. We tell the in-depth story of the making of the album in the new issue of Prog.

Also in Prog 114...

Kevin Godley - The former 10cc man gets arty on his very first solo record, Muscle Memory.

Dyble Longdon - Big Big Train singer David Longdon recalls his time creating Between A Breath And A Breath with the late Judy Dyble.

John Petrucci - The Dream Theater guitarist reunites with old pal Mike Portnoy on his new solo album, Terminal Velocity.

Ayreon - Arjen Lucassen surpasses himself for concepts, bombast and special guests

on Ayreon’s latest album, Transitus.

Enslaved - The Norwegian prog metallers scale new heights with Utgard.

Jacqui McShee - the Pentangle singer reflects on a 50+ year career in this issue's The Prog Interview.

Jakko Jakszyk - The King Crimson singer and guitarist enlists pals old and new for Secrets & Lies.

Gazpacho -The Norwegian art proggers take us on another tour of the dark side with new album Fireworker.

Motorpsycho - The pioneering Norwegian trio release final part of their current triptych, The All Is One.

Dave Brock - The Hawkwind mianman has been busy during lockdown and brings us up to speed about the brand new Hawkwind Light Orchestra album.

Eddie Jobson - Dipping back into the archive to explore the amazing career of one of progressive music’s true mavericks.

Aphrodite's Child - We travel back in time to not-so-ancient Greece for the story of their apocalyptic concept album, 666.

Galahad - Singer Stu Nicholson opens up about his prog world full of Genesis, Barclay James Harvest, Pink Floyd and, er, Glen Campbell!

Plus album reviews King Crimson, Yes, Solstice, Devin Townsend, The Flower Kings, Frank Zappa, Trevor Rabin, Sanguine Hum, Fates Warning, Tangerine Dream, Wobbler, Tears For Fears, Trees, Sólstafir, Pink Floyd, Marillion and more.

And music from Wobbler, Robert Reed, Ring Van Mobius, Kepler Ten, Gandalf's Fist and more on the free CD.

(Image credit: Prog)

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents. Shops are now open in the UK (with social distancing), so you should have far more options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digit5la issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscriptions. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from My Favourite Magazines and also Burning Shed. MFM is still holding more stock than usual.

Use the dropdown menu highlighted in the image below to choose your issue. It should default to the current issue on sale but can be used to buy older issues too.