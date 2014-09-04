Kate Bush faces battle to save Devon home

Kate Bush has been warned her Devon home is at risk from collapsing into the sea.

The singer has been celebrating extraordinary chart success on the back of her 22 sold-out shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, which saw her become the first female artist to have eight albums in the top 40 simultaneously.

Now she faces a battle to save her 200-year-old home, which she bought in 2005 for a reported £2.5m.

Last year, a huge landslide caused a section of the area close the singers’s home to collapse and officials have now warned fellow Kingsbridge residents that unless costly re-enforcements are put in place, the area could be under threat again.

Steve Gardner of Devon County Council tells the Exeter Express: “If you live there, you can either accept it and let your house fall into the sea, or you can take action to prevent further damage – although it can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

The reclusive singer installed high security fencing and spotlights in 2011 after an obsessive fan broke into the property, while she previously campaigned to have a footpath around the house closed, which was granted after part of the path was destroyed in last year’s landslide.

Meanwhile, two limited-edition Kate Bush photo books by Gered Mankowitz have been detailed, which are being released to tie in with a London gallery exhibition.