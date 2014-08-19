Kate Bush photo books unveiled

Iconic photographer Gered Mankowitz has confirmed the launch of two limited-edition Kate Bush photo books, to tie in with a London gallery exhibition that opens next week.

The first, WOW!, is a 96-page ultra-large format title, measuring 24x48inches, and it comes casebound and signed by Mankowitz. It contains images shot in 1978 and 1979, described as “an incredibly important and beautiful body of work.”

It’s to be published via a crowdfunding campaign in association with Snap Galleries, with 100 orders required by October 2. Those who support the project will receive their copy for £175 by January 2015, while the remaining copies will retail for £295. Snap say: “For WOW! to be brought into the world, we are putting ourselves in your hands. If you decide you like what you see, and you want this book to exist, then we will build it. If you don’t, we won’t.” Find out more.

The second book, Kate Bush: Portraits By Gered Mankowitz, is the size of a seven-inch single sleeve and contains his favourite pictures from her Wuthering Heights era, including some from the celebrated pink leotard shoot. He says: “Kate was always a delight and an inspiration to work with. I’m immensely proud of the work I have done with her and will always be grateful to have been associated with such a gifted artist from the very beginning of her long and important career.”

The 48-page hardback title can be ordered for delivery at £45, or pre-ordered for collection at Snap for £40.

The gallery launches its Bush exhibition on August 26, featuring a selection of images by Mankowitz and Guido Harari. Both photographers will be in attendance on September 5 at the Picadilly Arcade venue. A previously-announced photo book by Harari remains on sale, but high demand has meant a delay in deliveries.

Bush confirmed her first major live commitments since 1979 in March this year. She’ll play a run of sold-out shows at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo from August 26 until October 1. She’s said to have spent three days in a flotation tank to shoot water-based scenes for the multimedia performance.