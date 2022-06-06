Kate Bush breaks silence to comment on Stranger Things success

Kate Bush at the launch of her Hounds of Love album at the London Planetarium in 1985

Kate Bush has made a rare public statement, writing a post on her website (opens in new tab) expressing delight at the renewed success of her 1985 classic Running Up That Hill.

There's been a huger groundswell of interest in the song since it was featured in the latest series of Netflix science fiction drama Stranger Things, and last week it entered the UK singles chart at number 8. This week it's leapt six places to number 2, with the Official UK Charts Company expecting it to challenge Harry Styles for the top position next week.

"You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," wrote Bush. "It features the song, Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!

"Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song."

Bush concluded by adding, "I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder wore a Kate Bush button badge to the series premiere in Brooklyn, and told USA Today (opens in new tab), "I’ve been obsessed with her since I was a little girl. She's a hero of mine. I’ve also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts."

This is the third time that Running Up That Hill has broken into the UK Top 10. Upon its release in 1985 the song reached number 3, and in 2012 it hit the number 6 position after being featured in the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games.

Stranger Things continues on Netflix (opens in new tab).

